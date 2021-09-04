Valiant freedom fighters to get digital certificates: Minister

The government will distribute permanent digital certificates among the country’s valiant freedom fighters while all the living freedom fighters will get smart cards.

“A process in this regard is underway,” Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq told Parliament on Saturday while replying to a tabled question from ruling party MP Benjir Ahmed.

Once prepared, he said, the digital certificates will be distributed simultaneously among the freedom fighters across the country through Union Nirbahi Officers (UNOs).

He said the certificates issued temporarily have been invalidated.

Responding to a question from AL MP Nurnnabi Chowdhury, the minister said some 10,000 certificates of fake freedom fighters, issued from BNP regime to 2010, have been annulled after scrutiny . “Actually, the number of gazetted freedom fighters in the country is 183,560.”

He said a scrutiny process is going to include genuine freedom fighters and exclude fake ones.a