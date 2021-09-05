3 killed as train hits microbus in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Three people were killed and five others were injured as a train hit a microbus at a Rail Crossing near Bhatera area under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Sunday afternoon.

Locals said a Sylhet-bound ‘Parabat Intercity’ train hit a Noah microbus while the vehicle was trying to cross the rail line so quickly, leaving three dead on the scene and five others injured.

Kulaura Station master Muhibur Rahman confirmed the accident news.

Kulaura Police Station officer in-charge Binoy Bhushan said the injured were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical college Hospital.