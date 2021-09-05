Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

The recent war of Afghanistan has been one of the costliest war in terms of lives lost and money spent. From available records, the US has spent at least three trillion dollars in last twenty years to train and equip three hundred thousand Afghan soldiers and militia with all sorts of modern weapons. These soldiers were supposed to have defended Afghanistan after US and NATO forces leave Afghanistan as per the decision reached between former US President Donald Trump and the Taliban in February of 2020. But once the US and NATO troops began to withdraw or even before, Afghanistan soldiers and militia began to surrender to the Taliban and provinces after provinces began to fall like nine pins to the Taliban. During the last twenty years of US and NATO occupation of Afghanistan 47,245 civilians lost their life while between 66,000 to 69,000 Afghan troops, seventy two journalists and 444 work forces also perished. The loss of US is staggering; 2,4442 US troops were killed and 20,666 wounded while 1,144 NATO personnel were killed by the Taliban. Both the US and the former Soviet Union spent millions of dollars in building and developing infrastructures in Afghanistan. India even built a hydroelectricity and irrigation dam over Hari River in Herat province known as Afghan-India Friendship Dam which was jointly inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on 4 June 2016. India maintained a good relationship with the Ghani regime. This may not go down well with the current Taliban.No one will soon forget the chaos that accompanied the fall of Kabul, including the heart-wrenching scenes of desperate Afghans holding onto the sides of military aircraft, some later falling from the sky

Those moments captured the desperate measures Afghans were willing to take to escape the threat posed by the Taliban to an entire generation’s worth of progress in education, women’s rights, literacy, health outcomes and personal freedoms.Critics of the evacuations have made entirely disingenuous, self-serving or simply misleading arguments over the last two weeks. Here is our best attempt to address the major criticisms.Why not maintain an uneasy status quo indefinitely, keeping about 2,500 U.S. troops on the ground? Aside from the fact that Trump had considered this option and rejected it, would the American people really want an indefinite troop presence in Afghanistan after spending more than $1 trillion and losing about 2,400 military members? A majority of Americans want out of Afghanistan. One sign of a quagmire is when the missions and aims of the operation can no longer be articulated, much less achieved. The U.S. had long ago reached that point in Afghanistan. Whether the goal was counterinsurgency, nation-building or promotion of women’s rights all legitimate goals none would have been achieved by keeping thousands of troops in hostile territory in a forever war of the kind both Trump and Biden vowed to end.But didn’t Biden bungle the planning and execution of the withdrawal? The administration has acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed far faster than intelligence analysts and most military and diplomatic experts had anticipated. Fair enough. But the truth is that the Afghan government had itself urged against a mass evacuation, fearing that the sight of thousands of Afghans leaving on planes would undermine the already shaky confidence in the government of President Ashraf Ghani and his Western-backed forces.

Moreover, as Biden reiterated Thursday, no war ends with a completely smooth, bloodless withdrawal of all troops and allied civilians. Getting every single person out can’t be guaranteed with anybody, Biden said.Will every American who wants to get out be able to? Most likely. The government is “aggressively reaching out” to several hundred Americans known to still be in Afghanistan. Many of them are married to Afghans, or are Afghan Americans, and have reasons for wanting to stay or, in some cases, have refused to leave unless their Afghan relatives and associates can also leave.What about all the Afghans who worked with and supported the U.S. during the last 20 years? Our view is that every one of them should be given support in leaving. That effort must not, and will not, end after Aug. 31. The U.S. has already pledged to get out every Afghan who has been granted a special immigrant visa. Because of unforgivable bureaucratic delays, not every deserving Afghan has been granted such a visa. But at this point, the Taliban is not allowing Afghans without paperwork to reach the Kabul airport. So staying at the airport beyond would be futile. Millions of Afghan citizens, who don’t like the Taliban but also did not work for the United States, “would get on a plane tomorrow if they could, Biden said. But the sad reality is that most will not make it out.Afghanistan is now under the reins of the Taliban. No, they have not come to power through the ballot box, rather they have accomplished it by implementing the famous saying of Mao Zedong: political power grows out of the barrel of a gun. Afghanistan is now a Shariah-based Islamic state.While lots of people have been struck by what has happened in Afghanistan in recent days, and others have been screaming that everything is lost, there is no reason to be surprised.

For a long time, operating under the radar, the Taliban has been consolidating its power and position all over Afghanistan, and then recently, it dealt the final blow. Today, it’s the victor. The resumption of power by the Taliban after 20 years has a context, a history, and a set of correlated factors. Over the past years, a number of reasons have paved the way for another Taliban takeover.Afghan government, from the beginning, has been weak, vulnerable, and inefficient. The past two presidents-Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani were, in a sense, outsiders and were in fact implanted by the United States. As a result, they were two American loyalists. Before becoming the President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai was an employee of Halliburton, where former US Vice-President Dick Cheney was the CEO from 1995 to 2000.The United Nations Poverty Reduction Division, he used to head the Social Development Division of the World Bank. The complex realities of Afghanistan on the ground were beyond their comprehension and they did not have any real connection with either the Afghan life or its common people. As a result, during their tenures, they could not build an effective administrative system in Afghanistan. Thus, during the past two decades, the regions of the country were delinked from each other and the regional administrations were run by regional warlords. The central government was non-operational and ineffective at the regional level. Because of the ineffectiveness of the central government, over the past years, Afghanistan failed to build a capable, effective, and strong armed force. So, the moment the western armed forces had left Afghanistan, the resistance broke down and the Taliban took over nearly every inch of the country.

About a 180,000-strong Afghan army had to surrender to 80,000 Taliban fighters. While they were on the Afghan soil, the western army was supposed to train Afghan soldiers, which obviously did not happen to the extent necessary. The results were thus as expected. As the Afghan government was absent at the rural level of the country, the Taliban had carried out an effective propaganda war in its favour. During the past 20 years, the Taliban has skilfully made the rural Afghanis believe that the country had gone under the grip of the westerners, who are enemies of Islam. So, the war they were engaged in was, in fact, a Jihad. The message resonated with rural Afghanis, the Taliban got popular support, and it consolidated its base.Over the years, the west has pursued a dual policy in Afghanistan. On the one hand, it has assured and promised to help the Karzai or the Ghani government, but on the other hand, it has been secretly negotiating with the Taliban. Last year, without informing the Afghan government, the Trump administration held secret meetings with the Taliban. This act, on the one hand, had weakened the Afghani government, but on the other, had strengthened the Taliban position. The Americans have left Afghanistan at a very short notice, leaving their Afghan allies vulnerable to the Taliban. About 50 years ago, they did the same in Vietnam. The photos of thousands of desperate Afghanis at Kabul Airport trying to flee the country remind one of hundreds of helpless desperate Vietnamese outside of the American Embassy in Saigon. In Afghanistan, Americans easily forgot their Afghan allies who helped them as interpreters, translators, or in other capacities.

Afghanistan today is not what Babur described in his autobiography. It is a country that lies today in ruins, every person on the street roams around with automatic rifles and submachine guns ready to shoot anybody and everybody he or they choose.They are the new Taliban who have taken over Afghanistan from world’s most powerful country USA and its NATO allies which comprises of forty countries and equipped with latest weapons while the Talibs, as they are commonly called.With the collapse of Kabul on August 15, the twenty year war in Afghanistan launched by US in 1999 at least for a while has come to an end leaving everyone guessing when will the next round begin, this time may be amongst the Talibs for grab of power. As for US it has learnt another costly lesson that it is not possible to export democracy aboard fighter jets and Black Hawk helicopters. It has tried in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in the Middle East and Libya, and lastly in Afghanistan. Many observers say the debacle in Afghanistan my influence the next presidential election in US in a big way. The next few months will be very important and crucial for at least three countries, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Though the Taliban have promised not to behave like their predecessors but so far nothing is visible to say the previous Taliban are bad Taliban and the current Taliban are good Taliban. However, one thing is for sure, Afghanistan will never be a modern state and I will not be surprised that in a matter of months the country will be engulfed in another bout of bloody civil war. Already on Thursday evening a bomb blast outside Kabul Airport have killed scores of people including US troops and people scrambling to leave Taliban Afghanistan. Let peace get a chance in the region.

