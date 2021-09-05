Bangladesh records 70 more deaths, 2,430 new cases

Bangladesh tallied another 70 deaths from coronavirus and 2,430 new cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 5,060 more patients recovered from the disease in the 24 hours between 8am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 26,563, the total caseload to 1,514,456 and the total number of recoveries to 1,451,063.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh dropped further to 78.28 on Sunday.

Dhaka counted 31 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 20 fatalities.

Six deaths were reported in Sylhet, four in Rangpur, three each in Khulna and Rajshahi, two in Barisal and one Mymensingh.

Sixty-eight of them died at different hospitals across the country, while two died at home.

As many as 25,163 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 9.66%.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 1,571 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 236.

The infection rate against all tests conducted in the country to date stands at 16.71%.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 95.81% and the mortality rate at 1.75%.

Around 19.08 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; of them, some 8.52 million have taken both doses, latest DGHS data show.

The countrywide Covid-19 restrictions imposed after Eid-ul-Azha were eased soon afterwards from August 11, much to the dismay of public health experts.

They fear the recent downward trend in Covid-19 infections and deaths is only temporary and another wave of the pandemic may be just around the corner.

Health professionals dread that while the infection rate may drop to as low as 10% by mid-September, it will start spiking again after that.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.57 million lives and infected more than 221.26 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 197.77 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.