Finally, schools, colleges reopen from Sept 12

The government has decided to reopen schools and colleges across the country from September 12 after a long break due to the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni made the announcement on Sunday following an inter-ministerial meeting held in the conference room of the Cabinet Division at Secretariat in Dhaka.

The government shut the educational institutions on March 17 last year after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 8.

After the meeting Dipu Moni said that the government has made some instructions to reopen the educational institutions which must be followed.

“This year and next year’s SSC and HSC examinations candidates have to attend classes every day from the day of reopening of the educational institutions. Fifth grade students will also come to classes every day. Besides, the students of other classes will come to class once a week for the time being,” she added.

The minister said the number of days for taking classes will be increased later by monitoring the situation. If possible, taking classes will be made absolutely normal, she said.

About class duration, the Education Minister said similarly, there will be less time for class activities at the beginning and it will be increased in phases.

The education minister said, “No teacher, student, officer-employee can enter the educational institution without wearing a mask. This will be ensured by the concerned institutions.

“It is also important to ensure that social distance is maintained in the classroom. The whole situation will be monitored by the ministry.”