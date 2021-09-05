New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the third game of the ongoing five-match series by 52 runs held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

The Tigers managed to score 76 runs by all wickets in 19.4 overs while chasing 129 runs to win.

New Zealand won toss and elected to bat first in the match that started at 4:00pm and was being telecast live on T Sports.

The Tigers are currently leading the series 2-1 after conceding defeat in the third match against the Kiwis.

Mahmudullah achieved a new personal milestone in today’s match as he has become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to play in 100 T20Is, only eighth overall in the list.

New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Will Young, 4 Tom Latham (capt&wk), 5 Colin de Grandhomme, 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Tom Blundell, 8 Cole McConchie, 9 Scott Kuggeleijn, 10 Jacob Duffy, 11 Ajaz Patel

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Nasum Ahmed