No vaccine plan for people under 18 for now: DGHS

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday said they did not take any decision to vaccinate people under 18.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the COVID-19 Vaccine Management Taskforce of the DGHS, came up with the information at a virtual health bulletin.

“No plan has yet been taken to inoculate the people under 18. As the government is thinking about it, the DGHS will take decision on the matter. We will inform the matter,” he said

Dr Shamsul said, “Those under 25 are not getting COVID vaccine after registration as we are not giving the vaccine doses people under the 25. But the committee is thinking to inoculate people till 18 only for universities.”