PM Sheikh Hasina for considering competent officers for promotions in Navy, Air Force

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday laid emphasis on considering the competent officers for promotions in Bangladesh Navy and Air Force to safeguard the country’s independence and sovereignty in future.

“In future, those skilled in defending our independence and sovereignty should be promoted and given the responsibility of commanding the force and taking the country forward,” she said, addressing the first session of Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2021 at the Navy and the Air Force Headquarters.

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, the premier said that Bangladesh is proud of its armed forces, adding, “The country will continue moving ahead with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the spirit of the War of Liberation to become a developed and prosperous ‘Golden Bangladesh’ in the future”.

Sheikh Hasina said that she was happy to know that the promotions to Navy and Air officers are being given following the TRACE (Tabulated Record and Comparative Evaluation) method.

She continued, “I think it’s a modern method. On the basis of this method, with your (Navy and Air authorities) knowledge and wisdom, the Selection Board will select those who will efficiently manage the Navy and Air Force in the coming days.”

“Simultaneously, I would also like to say that in many cases, it is seen that many people can show a lot of skills in performing duties. So, you (Navy and Air authorities) will also consider that they should not be overlooked.”

The Prime Minister thanked all the organizations, including Bangladesh Navy and Air Force, for standing by the people with utmost sincerity during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is the responsibility of every human being to stand beside the people in the times of disaster.

She said armed forces always do this whenever there is a disaster and the mass people have received their services.

Sheikh Hasina said today Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have earned the esteem of highly disciplined, efficient and professional forces not only at home but also in the international arena. “Your self-sacrifice and conscientiousness have brought the rare honor and dignity to Bangladesh, which has also brightened the image of the country abroad,” she added.

Addressing the members of the Navy and Air Force, she said, “I am the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I am not just a ruler, but I am also a servant of the people of Bangladesh. I think serving the people and doing their welfare is my biggest job. I am working with this motto and I always seek your (Navy and Air) cooperation in making the country prosperous.”

In running the state, the armed forces would be beside the people whenever needed and would continue to serve the people like what they have been doing so far, she hoped.