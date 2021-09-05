Prince Charles’ ex-aide steps down over honour claims

A former aide to the Prince of Wales has temporarily stepped down from his role as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation amid allegations that he used his influence to help secure an honour for a major donor.

Michael Fawcett has been accused of offering to help a wealthy Saudi businessman with an honour, reports BBC.

Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz received an honorary CBE in late 2016.

The Prince’s Foundation said it was investigating the matter.

The organisation, of which Fawcett became chief executive in 2018, is an umbrella group for a number of Prince Charles’ charitable interests.

Claims about Fawcett’s conduct were published in the Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Times said Mahfouz, who denies any wrongdoing, donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Prince Charles.

Fawcett is alleged to have coordinated support for an honour for Mahfouz, according to newspaper reports.

Douglas Connell, chair of The Prince’s Foundation, said Mr Fawcett offered on Saturday to step down temporarily from chief executive duties while an investigation was carried out.