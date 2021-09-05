Trying to bring back inspector Sohel Rana from India: DMP Boss

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Sunday said they are trying to bring back Banani Police Station inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana, who is a ‘patron’ of e-commerce firm, e-orange, from India.

Earlier on Friday, inspector Sohel Rana was arrested by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Chenrabandha border of Coachbihar district in West Bengal on charge of trespassing.

“We are trying to bring back him from India, though it is not so easy as a case was filed against him in India,” the DMP boss said.

Gulshan Division Police has already started investigation with the issue. After getting the investigation report, legal action will be taken, he added.

Inspector Sohel Rana attended his last office on September 2. Since then, he has neither come to the police station, nor taken leave.

Sohel Rana, detained by the BSF, is the patron of e-commerce platform ‘e-orange’ which has embezzled crores of taka of customers. He works under the DMP.

His sister and brother-in-law were running the e-orange. They have already been arrested.