25 years of Salman Shah’s demise

Today is the 25th death anniversary of popular film star Salman Shah. On this day in 1996, the actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in the capital’s Eskaton area.

Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association, Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association, Bangladesh Film Directors’ Association are observing the day with various programmes.

Salman Shah was a popular film actor of the country. She started his journey in the film industry with the film ‘Keyamat Theke Keyamat’ with Moushumi at the age of 22. The Sohanur Rahman Sohan directorial was a huge hit at that time. Then, the duo was seen in only three movies – ‘Ontore Ontore’ ‘Sneho’and ‘Den Mohor’.

Later, Salman acted in 14 films with Shabnur, including ‘Tumi Amar’ (1994), ‘Shopner Thikana’ (1995), ‘Tomake Chai’ (1996), ‘Shopner Prithibi’ (1996), ‘Jibon Shongshar’ (1996) and ‘Anondo Asru’ (1997).

The duo made one of the most popular pairs in the history of the Bangladeshi film industry.

Salman Shah also paired up with Shabnaz, Shahnaz, Lima, Shilpi, Sonia, Brishti, Shama and others.

Born on September 19 in 1971 in Sylhet as Shahriar Chowdhury Emon, he started his career with the television serial ‘Pathor Shomoy’. He got breakthrough by the film ‘Keyamat Theke Keyamat’.

He acted in a total of 27 films. His popular films are ‘Keyamat Thekey Keyamat’, ‘Antorey Antorey’, ‘Bikkhov’, ‘Bichar Hobe’, ‘Den Morhor’ ‘Ei Ghor Ei Sangsar’, ‘Jibon Sangsar’, ‘Chawa Theke Pawa’, ‘Anondo Osru’, ‘Mayer Odhikar’, and ‘Shotter Mrittu Nei’.

Apart from films, he also worked in a handful of TV plays with great success. Salman acted dramas are ‘Deoal’, ‘Shob Pakhi Ghore Fire’, ‘Shaikote Sharosh’, ‘Pathor Shomoi’ ‘Iti Kotha’, ‘Noyon’ and ‘Swapner Prithibi’.

The iconic actor died on 6 September in 1996. He was found hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom at Eskaton, Dhaka.