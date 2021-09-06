Bangladesh Reports Daily Covid-19 deaths fall to 65 in 24hrs

Amid a steady decline in daily Covid-19 deaths, the country reported 65 casualties in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am.

Also, 2,710 more people tested positive for the virus during this period with the positivity rate remaining below 10% for the third consecutive day.

The health officials confirmed a 9.82% positivity rate after testing 27,595 samples across the country.

The death rate stands at 1.76% on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh reported 70 deaths and 2,430 cases in the previous day.

Covid-19 killed 26,628 people and infected 15,17,166 since the pandemic hit the country last year.

Among the deaths reported today, 17 died in Dhaka division, 13 in Chattogram, 10 each in Khulna and Sylhet, six in Rajshahi, four in Rangpur, three in Barishal and two died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 4,124 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 95.91% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims’ gender breakdown shows that 17,220 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,408 were women.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.