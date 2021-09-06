Cabinet orders PCR test arrangements at airports

The cabinet in meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Monday ordered immediate arrangements for PCR testing in country’s three international airports to provide passengers the results within four hours ahead of their journey abroad.

“Many countries are demanding PCR test of the passengers within their four, six or eight hours of flying. Instant direction is given today to arrange necessary steps within two or three days to carry out the PCR test at the airports within four hours of flying,” said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, reports BSS.

Replying to a query at the briefing held at the Cabinet Division in the Bangladesh Secretariat following a weekly cabinet meeting, he also said that measures would be in place in three international airports — Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet—- to this end.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the cabinet meeting virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital while her cabinet colleagues got connected from the cabinet division.

The cabinet secretary said they have given the directives to comply with the conditions provided by many countries.

Airports, in most of the big countries across the globe, have arranged required measures to conduct quick PCR test, he also said.

The matter of conducting PCR test is being discussed for last few days and it is précised today.

Responding to another question, he said that aviation authorities of many countries are demanding PCR test within four, six or eight hours of journey. But, Bangladesh will be able to do it within four hours of passengers’ flying, he added.