Inspector Sohel Rana suspended

Banani Police Station inspector (Investigation) Sohel Rana, who was arrested by Indian BSF members for trespassing, has been suspended.

In an order on Sunday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) transferred Alamgir Gazi, inspector (investigation) of Uttara East Police Station, to Banani Police Station.

DMP commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed it on Monday morning.

He said after getting a news from Gulshan Division Police that inspector Sohel Rana was fled to India, he has been suspended temporarily.

Sohel Rana, who is a ‘patron’ of e-commerce firm, e-orange, was arrested by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Chenrabandha border of Coachbihar district in West Bengal on September 3 on charge of trespassing. He left his workplace without permission after e-orange customers filed a case.

On Sunday, the DMP commissioner said they are trying to bring back inspector Sohel Rana from India. But it would not be so easy as a case was filed against him in India.