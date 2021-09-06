More than seven million Covid cases recorded in UK since start of pandemic

More than seven million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK since the start of the pandemic, with another 41,192 coronavirus cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.

As of 9am on Monday, a total of 7,018,927 positive Covid cases have been recorded in the UK.

Also on Monday, a further 45 Covid-related deaths within 28 days of a positive test were announced, bringing the UK total to 133,274.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 157,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Government data up to September 5 shows that of the 91,725,196 Covid jabs given in the UK, 48,270,113 were first doses, a rise of 21,795 on the previous day.

Some 43,455,083 were second doses, an increase of 73,193.

England

A further 28 people in England have died of coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 116,993.

A further 27,202 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in England to 6,046,799.

Scotland

No new deaths have been reported in Scotland, but there have been 7,065 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Scotland has seen 469,341 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic and 8,165 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 5,161 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 293,806.

Eight new deaths have been reported, which means the death toll is now 5,699.

Northern Ireland

Nine new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, while a further 1,764 people have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 208,981. The death toll is 2,417.