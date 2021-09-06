PEC exams in Nov or Dec considering situation

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain on Monday said Primary Education Completion Examination (PECE) is likely to be held in the last week of November or early December.

“The exams will be arranged on shortened syllabus in late November or early December if COVID-19 situation improves,” the State Minister said at a press conference at the Secretariat.

The PECE examinees will have to attend classes six days in a week from September 12, Zakir Hossain added.

If possible, the final examinations of all classes will be held in December.

The government has decided to reopen schools and colleges across the country from September 12 after a long break due to the spread of deadly coronavirus.

SSC and HSC examinees of 2020-2021 and students of class 5 will have to attend their classes regularly.