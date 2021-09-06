Pfizer developing pills against Covid-19, to be taken with vaccine

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is developing a pill for COVID-19, which is intended to be taken together with their vaccine, report agencies.

The new pill is expected to be released by the end of the year and will need to be taken twice a day.

That same week, the company announced that if the pill succeeds, it has the potential to help significantly in medicine by providing patients with new therapies that can be prescribed at the first sign of infection without the need for hospitalization. The company describes the drug as “antiviral therapy designed specifically to fight COVID-19 – in non-hospitalized but symptomatic adults who have a confirmed diagnosis of SARS – CoV – 2 infection and are not at increased risk of progression to severe disease that may lead to hospitalization or death.”

Media corporations have already expressed excitement about the new pill, and Pfizer is so confident that the pill will be approved by governments quickly that it has already launched a production line before the end of clinical trials.Labor”.

Other companies are also working hard to develop a pill against COVID-19, while governments and the media are focused on the virus itself.

In Singapore, a 16-year-old boy was determined to qualify for a $ 225,000 deal this week after suffering a cardiac arrest for myocarditis, which doctors determined was likely in response to his first dose of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine.

The health ministry said: “Myocarditis was probably a serious adverse event resulting from the Kovid-19 vaccine, which could have been exacerbated by its heavy weight lifting and high caffeine consumption through energy drinks and supplements.”