Robbery at 18 jewellery shops in Savar introducing policemen

A gang of robbers introducing them as police looted gold ornaments and cash taka from 18 shops in Savar’s Ashulia early Monday keeping the employees hostages at gunpoint.

Local people said around hundred people, by two boats, entered Noyarhat Bazar at about 1am. They looted gold ornaments and cash taka breaking locks of the shops.

Md Babul, in-charge of the security guards’ of the Bazar, said the gang members tied up their eyes and kept them cordoned off at a room for three hours.

After three-hour of robbery, the gang fled the scene through the River Bongshi at 4am.

Sushant Sarker, worker of Sathi Jewellery, said, “We heard the sound of opening collapsible gate at about 1:30am. Some men told us they are the members of police. Then breaking the lock of the shop, the gang members entered and tied up hands of me and another one. Six robbers then looted cash Tk 1, 24,000 and gold ornaments.