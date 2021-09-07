Case filed against arrested nine top Jamaat leaders

A case has been filed against arrested nine top leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including its secretary general Mia Golam Porwar, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The case was filed at Vatara Police Station in the capital on Tuesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner of Gulshan Division of DMP Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the leaders of Jamaat while they were holding secret meeting to commit subversive activities.

The other leaders who were made accused in the case are asistant Secretary Generals of the party central committee Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad and its members Abdur Rob, Professor Izzat Ullah and Mobarrak Hossain and former President of Islami Chhatra Shibir Yasin Arafat.