China court drops Alibaba sexual assault case

A court in China has dropped a case against a former Alibaba employee accused of sexual assault.

The district court in north-eastern Shandong province said the “forcible indecency” committed by the man, identified as Wang, was not a crime.

The employee was arrested last month after a female employee of Alibaba said she was sexually assaulted on a business trip.

Her allegations were shared widely on Chinese social media, reports BBC.

Police in the city of Jinan, where the incident took place, said the investigation was closed but that Wang will remain under detention for 15 days “as punishment”.

The People’s Procuratorate of Huaiyin city in Jinan added that Wang’s arrest order was not approved.