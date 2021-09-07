Countrywide mass vaccination drive for 2nd dose begins

Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign of second dose began across the country on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a video-conference chaired by Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus on Monday afternoon.

As per the decision, those who received first dose vaccine in all city corporation areas on August 7 and 8 are getting the second dose from the same centers today and those who received first dose on August 9 and 10 will get second dose tomorrow.

Those who got first dose on August 11 and 12 will receive second dose on September 9.

On August 7, every one of those who received first dose from outside of city corporation areas is getting second dose from the same centers today.

Mayors of all city corporations, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division senior secretary, Public Security Division senior secretary, Local Government Division senior secretary, Health Services Division senior secretary, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general, all divisional commissioners, all police commissioners, DIGs of all ranges, all deputy commissioners, all civil surgeons and concerned government officials of field level joined the video-conference.