Bangladesh reports 2,497 fresh cases, 52 deaths from COVID-19

Bangladesh reported on Wednesday 2,497 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 52 lives.

“The country reported 9.07 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 27,528 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, ” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, combined figure of coronavirus of Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 1,046 while 9 COVID-19 deaths were reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 26,736 people and infected 15,22,302 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 14,64,594 after another 3,840 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 96.21 percent recovered, while 1.76 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 26,736 fatalities, 11,638 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,391 in Chattogram, 1,980 in Rajshahi, 3,474 in Khulna, 918 in Barishal, 1,198 in Sylhet, 1,326 in Rangpur and 811 in Mymensingh division.