Court orders to remove defamatory videos of Japanese woman

The High Court (HC) has directed BTRC to remove defamatory content against Japanese woman Nakano Eriko from online platforms.

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday after hearing on a petition filed by the woman.

The court, at the same time, granted the petition of woman to go out with her daughters and will stay with them for four nights on September 9, 11, 13 and 15.

The authorities concerned have been asked to remove all CCTV cameras from her flat.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir stood for mother Nakano Eriko while Adv Fawzia Karim Firoz for father Sharif Imran.

Father Imran can stay with their children the rest of the time at the Gulshan flat where they are now residing under the HC’s directive.

On August 19, Eriko, a citizen of Japan, filed a petition with the HC seeking its directives to return back her two daughters– Jasmine Malika,11 and Laila Lina, 10—from their Bangladeshi father Sharif Imran.

The court than asked the authorities concerned to produce the two children before the court on August 31. It also asked Imran not to leave the country with his daughters for next one month.

Eriko, a 46-year-old woman and a physician by profession, filed a petition seeking custody of her two children. Eriko and Imran tied the knot on July 11, 2008, according to the law of Japan. They used to live in Tokyo and the couple has been blessed with three daughters.

On January 18, this year, Imran appealed for the divorce and on January 21 he filed an appeal to the school authorities to take his one daughter but they refused following the objection of Eriko..

Later, Imran picked his two daughters from school bus to a rented building and on February 21 and he returned to Bangladesh with his two daughters.

On May 31 a court in Tokiyo handed over the custody of the two daughters to Eriko.

On July 18, the Japanese woman came to Bangladesh to meet her daughters.