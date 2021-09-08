Include 7 March speech of Bangabandhu in textbooks: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to include 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all textbooks of university-college, secondary and higher secondary textbooks.

An HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahsan and Justice Shahed Nur Uddin passed the order.

The court also asked to set up finger-raising sculpture of Bangabandhu during the 7 March speech at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The authorities have been asked to form a committee to set up the sculpture.

Lawyer Md Bashir Ahmed, the writ petitioner, confirmed this to media.

Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Basher represented the state.