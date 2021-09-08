‘Maya-The Lost Mother’ wins award at Indo-American Film Festival

“Maya- the lost Mother,” a film by Masud Pathik, has received two awards at the virtual Indo American International Festival of World Cinema.

National Award-winning director Masud Pathik received the award as Best Director while the film awarded the Best Picture award.

“Maya- the lost Mother” was released in December 2019 and the film portrayed the life of a woman who survived the horrors of sexual violence during the war of 1971.

The film was influenced by Shahabuddin Ahmed’s painting titled ‘Woman’ and Kamal Chowdhury’s poem Juddho Shishu (war baby).

The film features Indian film actress Mumtaz Sorcar and other prominent actors Pran Roy, Jyotika Jyoti and Debashish Kaiser in lead roles.

“Maya- the lost Mother” also won awards at the Indus Valley International Film Festival in Delhi last year.