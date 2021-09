New Zealand set 94 runs target for Bangladesh in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Winning the toss, New Zealand decided to bat first. The Kiwis were able to manage 93 runs losing all wickets.

Earlier, Bangladesh won first two matches while New Zealand captured one. Bangladesh is ahead of its opponent by 2/1 in five-match series. If Bangladesh see victory today, will win the series.