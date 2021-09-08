UK Covid death toll rises by 191 as almost 39,000 new coronavirus cases recorded

A further 191 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and another 38,975 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded.

The latest cases, recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, have increased by 1,486 since the last daily report.

Government figures show that the UK’s Covid death toll is 133,674.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 158,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

158 of the new Covid-related deaths reported in the UK were in England, bringing the nation’s death toll to 117,334.

Meanwhile, 29,286 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic is now 6,102,850.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which takes the total death toll to 2,430.

Cases in the nation increased by 1,210 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 211,939.

Wales

10 further deaths were reported by Public Health Wales. The nation now has a Covid death toll of 5,712.

There were a further 2,669 confirmed cases, taking the total number of cases to 298,979.

Scotland

Scotland reported 17 new Covid deaths, which takes its death toll to 7,552.

Meanwhile, 5,810 cases were recorded. This increase brings the total number of infections since the start of the outbreak to 480,824.