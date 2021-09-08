Young have to take charge for protecting the climate: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen called on the youth to come forward and take the lead to address the challenges of climate.

He made this call when he interacted with the students of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, one of the globally famous universities, and the only university in the world with a detailed research programme and course on adaptation for climate change on Tuesday (Sept ember7).

Momen stressed on the role of the academia, the researchers, the students in creating the platform to address the challenges of climate change in a fast and efficient way.

The Foreign Minister also visited the Deltares, the leading Dutch specialist applied research institute in the field of water.

He held a meeting with Ms. Annemieke Nijhof, Managing Director of the Deltares and her scientist colleagues. The issue of implementation of the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 was discussed in details in the meeting.

Foreign Minister Momen is on a 3-day official visit to the Netherlands.

He is scheduled to have bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Ms. Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands at the Foreign Ministry in the Hague on Wednesday.