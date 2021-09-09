42nd BCS results published: Appointment of 4,000 doctors proposed

Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the final results of the 42nd special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations, recommending the appointment of 4,000 doctors as assistant surgeons.

The results, published on Thursday, are available on the PSC website and can be had via SMS through Teletalk numbers, the commission said in a press release.

The appointments will be finalised after medical tests and background checks of the candidates.

As many as 6,022 candidates for government assistant surgeon’s posts cleared the 42nd special BCS preliminary examinations and the PSC published the results on March 29.

The successful candidates faced viva voce. Over 27,000 candidates took part in the examinations, the first BCS tests since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on February 26.

More than 31,000 candidates registered for the exams after the PSC advertised the recruitment in November last year.