Bangladesh logs 58 virus deaths, 2,588 cases in a day

Bangladesh logged yet another 58 deaths and 2,588 in 24 hours between Wednesday to Thursday morning.

With this, the coronavirus death toll shot up to 26,794 and the cases tally to 1,524,890.

The latest figures were published by the Directorate General of Health Services via a health bulletin on Thursday.

At least 29,541 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.76%. Meanwhile, the overall infection rate stands at 16.62%.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, another 3,617 patients recovered, taking the number of total recoveries to 1,468,211. The recovery rate is currently at 96.28%.

Of the deceased, 35 were male and 23 female. Twenty-two of them were from Dhaka division, and 19 from Chittagong division. The rest were from Sylhet (8), Khulna (5), Rajshahi (3), and Rangpur (1).

About 31 of the deceased were aged 61 and above while 16 were aged between 51 and 60, seven between 41 and 50, and two each between the age ranges of 21-30 and 11-20.

All of them died at different hospitals across the country.