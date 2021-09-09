Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup squad announced

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

The BCB also named leg-spinner Aminul Islam and pacer Rubel Hossain as standby in a press conference held at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

There was no surprise in the team as all of the members, sans Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who are the part of the ongoing five-match T20 series against New Zealand, were included in the World Cup-bound squad.

Bangladesh included Shamim Hossain in the World Cup squad. Shamim was part of Bangladesh’s U-19 team that won the World Cup in 2020.

Bangladesh World Cup squad

Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahemd, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Two on standby: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob