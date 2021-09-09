Journalist Probir Sikdar acquitted

A tribunal in Dhaka on Thursday acquitted journalist Probir Sikdar in a case filed under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act against him.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain passed the order as the charges brought against the journalist have not been proved.

Probir Sikdar, in an immediate reaction after the announcement of the verdict, said: “I have received justice.”

He was arrested on August 16, 2015, following a case filed by Faridpur Awami League leader Swapan Kumar Paul against him under the ICT Act over a Facebook post.

In the post on August 10 the same year, Probir Sikdar said his life was under threat and the then LGRD Minister Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, businessman Moosa Bin Shamser and condemned fugitive war criminal Abul Kalam Azad will be responsible if he was killed.