Khondker Talha new Bangladesh Ambassador to France

The government has appointed Khondker M. Talha, currently serving as the Director General of East Asia and Pacific Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to France.

Talha is a career foreign service officer of the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs Cadre, said the MoFA on Thursday, reports UNB.

In his overseas assignments, he served at Bangladesh Permanent Missions to the UN in New York and Geneva where he was elected to the bureau of a number of UN and International Organisations.

He was also posted to Bangladesh Missions in Tehran and London in his diplomatic career.

In his earlier stints at the headquarters, he served as the Chief of Protocol and also worked at South Asia and Multilateral Economic Affairs Wings in various capacities.

Talha holds a Masters degree in Economics from Dhaka University, an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University and another Masters in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University, Melbourne.