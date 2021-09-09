Moulvibazar train collision: Death toll rises to three

The death toll from Sunday’s collision that saw a train hit a microbus in Bhatera rose to three, with one more victim succumbing to his injuries at a hospital in Sylhet on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Ahmed, 35, a resident of Loharpara in Sylhet city.

On September, 5, two persons — Farid Uddin, 48 and Afif (8) — were killed and six others injured when the Sylhet-bound inter-city train ‘Parabat Express’ hit the microbus, carrying nine people at Bhatera level crossing in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district.

The victims were on their way to Hossainpur village in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar from Sylhet to attend a social programme when the accident occurred. The microbus driver, however, managed to flee the accident scene.

The injured were taken to Jalalabad Ragib Rabeya Hospital and Sylhet Al Harmine Hospital.

Of the injured, Kamal was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he breathed his last at 8 pm on Wednesday.