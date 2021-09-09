Porshi as judge in reality show

Popular singer Sabrina Porshi has been entertaining the audiences with her beautiful voice for years. She started her musical career with the talent hunt show ‘Channel i Khude Gaan Raj’ in 2008. The singer will be seen as a judge in the upcoming musical reality show of RTV titled ‘Young Star’.

Singer and music director Ibrar Tipu and musician Pratik Hasan will also be seen as

judges in the show.

About her new venture, Porshi said, ‘I’ve come up from a reality show. This is the first time I will be a judge of a reality show. When a contestant comes to sing on stage, many things including excitement and fears work through in their mind. I’ve also gone through that experience. So it will be helpful for me for judging.”

“Special thanks to RTV CEO Syed Ashik Rahman and Dewan Hasmur Rakib bhai for involving me in such a big event. I’m very excited to be a part of this show”, she further added.

Produced by Sohag Masood, registration for the musical reality show will begin on September 10. Anyone aged between 12 to 22 years can participate in the show. The participants have to register in the competition through ‘RTV Plus’ app.