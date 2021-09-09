UK reports 38,013 infections, 167 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24 hrs

A further 167 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and a further 38,013 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded.

The latest deaths, recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, bring the UK total to 133,841.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 158,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Positive cases increased by 27,049, meaning the total number of confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic is now 6,129,372. The death toll rose by 138 to 117,472.

Wales

There have been 2,297 new cases reported, meaning the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 301,276. There have been nine further deaths, bringing the total to 5,721.

Scotland

In Scotland, 6,836 new cases have been reported, bringing the total to 487,654 and 12 deaths, taking the total number of people who have died since the outbreak began to 8,210.

Northern Ireland

Eight new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, while a further 1,831 people have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 213,770. The death toll is 2,438.