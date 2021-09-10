54 lakh more Sinopharm vaccine to arrive Dhaka Saturday

Fifty-seven lakh more doses of the Sinophamrm coronavirus vaccine are scheduled to reach Dhaka from China early Saturday.

The vaccine doses are part of the commercial purchase from China, said Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan.

“As Strategic Partner of Bangladesh, China will always remain the most reliable supplier whatever and whenever our Bangladeshi friend needs,” he said.

Bangladesh government in first phase purchased 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque recently said the government is going to purchase more six crore of the Chinese vaccine.

“Bangladesh will get 2 crore doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China each month…meaning 6 crore jabs of Sinopharm will arrive in the country within three months,” he said.