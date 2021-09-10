Bangladesh to get 2.70 lakh AstraZeneca does from Bulgaria

Bulgaria will donate 270,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh.

The vaccine doses are likely to arrive in Dhaka soon, most probably next week.

Bangladesh will bear the delivery costs of the vaccines.

Earlier, Bulgaria’s caretaker government agreed to donate 172,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Bhutan.

Now it has approved draft agreements on donating 2.70 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh, The Sofia Globe reported quoting a government information service statement.

On September 1, approval was given to a draft trilateral agreement between Bulgaria, AstraZeneca and Bangladesh, and a draft bilateral agreement between Bulgaria and Bangladesh, to serve as a basis for negotiations, the statement said.