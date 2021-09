Ehsan Group Chairman Ragib Hasan and one of his associates have been arrested on charges of embezzling Tk 17,000 crore.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested them from Topkhana area of the capital on Friday.

A briefing will be held regarding the matter at RAB’s Karwan Bazar Media centre at 3:30pm today, said Rab’s Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin.