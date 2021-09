Everton Ribeiro got his second goal in two games to help Brazil on their way to a 2-0 win over Peru in a World Cup qualifier in Recife on Thursday.

The victory puts Brazil on 24 points at the top of the South American qualifying group, six ahead of Argentina, who beat Bolivia 3-0 on Thursday.

The top four in the 10-team group qualify automatically for the finals and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.