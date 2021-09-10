UK records 37,622 daily Covid cases and 147 deaths in a day

A further 147 people in the UK have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and a further 37,622 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded.

The latest deaths, recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, bring the UK total to 133,988.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 158,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Positive cases increased by 26,653, meaning the total number of confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic is now 6,155,149.

The death toll rose by 114 to 117,586.

Wales

There have been 2,467 new cases reported, meaning the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 303,743.

There have been five further deaths, bringing the total to 5,726.

Scotland

In Scotland, 6,815 new cases have been reported, bringing the total to 494,457 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of people who have died since the outbreak began to 8,232.

Northern Ireland

Six new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, while a further 1,687 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 215,457. The death toll is 2,444.