Veteran umpire Nadir Shah passes away

Nadir Shah, one of Bangladesh’s most famous umpires, passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Dhaka. He was 57.

He had been suffering from lung cancer for the last two years.

Before being one of the most successful Bangladeshi umpires who was also listed as an ICC umpire, Nadir played cricket for two decades at the domestic level. He represented big Dhaka clubs like Abahani, Mohammedan and Biman, reports UNB.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed deep shock at his death. Former and current Bangladeshi cricketers also took on their social media handles to offer homage to the deceased.

“Cricket has lost a passionate cricketer, umpire, and lover of the game. I had the privilege to know and play with him for many years. No matter what challenge came his way, he always took it on with courage and a smile. Nadir bhai, you will live on in our hearts and minds forever,” Aminul Islam Bulbul, Bangladesh’s first Test captain, wrote on his social media profile.

“Nadir bhai used to wear a folded-half-sleeve shirt. We will surely miss this style of him. Every cheering moment I have passed with you is now just a memory,” Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Bangladesh’s former captain,” he wrote on his social media profile as well.

Jalal Chowdhury, a coach and cricket analyst, also offered respect to the deceased. Jalal Yunus, one of Nadir Shah’s longtime friends and colleagues and a BCB director, took to Twitter to offer homage. Jalal described Nadir as a kind-hearted guy and a great cricket lover.

A leg-spinner and handy batsman in his playing days, Nadir Shah appeared for two decades for a host of famous clubs in the Dhaka League including Abahani, Mohammedan, Biman, Brothers Union, Surjo Tarun, Kalabagan, Azad Boys and Dhanmondi, a BCB statement reads.

In March 2006, Nadir stood as an umpire in an international match between Bangladesh and Kenya for the first time and went on to officiate in 40 ODIs, three T20 Internationals and three Women’s ODIs.

He was a TV Umpire in six Tests and 23 ODIs as well. He had also officiated in 73 first-class matches, 127 List A and 54 (five as TV Umpire) T20 games.

“Nadir Shah was a most affable person who was loved and respected by all in the cricket fraternity. He will be missed. He lived for cricket and had always executed his responsibility as an umpire with fairness. We pray for the salvation of his soul,” as Nizamuddin Chowdhury, BCB CEO quoted in the BCB statement.