3rd Bangabandhu Safari Park to be built in Moulvibazar

Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Saturday said the country’s third Bangabandhu Safari Park will be built at Lathitila forest under Juri Upazila of Moulvibazar district.

“The country’s third Bangabandhu Safari Park will be constructed at Lathitila in Juri Upazila to protect the interests of the people and forest lands,” he said, reports BSS.

He was speaking at a one-time financial grant-distributing programme among tea-workers at the Juri Upazila Parishad auditorium here under the living standard development programme, a press release said.

About the conspirators against building the safari park, he said that there would be no benefit in conspiring against the safari park as it will be made in Juri at any cost.

He also added that the present government is working sincerely to improve the living standards of tea workers.

In the programme, organised by the Department of Social Services, the minister distributed a total of Taka 1 crore 72 lakh 35 thousand among 3447 tea workers. Each tea worker got TK 5,000, the release added.

Shahab Uddin also distributed TK 25,000 among 10 culturists and TK 50,000 to one incurable patient.

In another programme, the environment minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of Uttar Bhabanipur Government Primary School and the newly constructed building at Shilghat Tea-Garden Government Primary School.

Juri Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sonia Sultana presided over the function while Upazila Parishad Chairman Bir Muktijoddha MA Moeed Faruk, Vice Chairman Rinku Ranjan Das, Women Vice Chairman Ranjita Sharma and Upazila Social Service Officer Rakesh Pal also spoke.