Bangladesh reported 48 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total deaths to 26,880, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Saturday.

As many as 1,327 new cases were detected, taking the total caseload to 1,528,542, the DGHS said this afternoon.

Currently, the positivity rate is 7.03 percent while the overall positivity rate is 16.62 percent.