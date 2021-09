Dr Pran Gopal Datta, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), has been granted the Awami League (AL) nomination for the Comilla-7 by-polls.

The party’s parliamentary and local government election nomination board on Saturday took the decision in a meeting presided over by AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said a press release.

The constituency fell vacant as Comilla-7 constituency AL lawmaker and former deputy speaker Ali Ashraf died on July 30.