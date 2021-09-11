Schools will be closed again if Covid infection rises

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said educational institutions would be closed again if the Covid-19 infection increase after reopening those on Sunday (Sept 12).

She made the remarks while addressing the triennial conference of Jamalpur Poura Awami League at Fouzdari More in Jamalpur town on Saturday (Sept 11).

Dipu Moni said, “All educational institutions in the country are going to be reopened after a long 17 months. Possibility of rising coronavirus infection is less if lessons are given in the classrooms maintaining health guidelines. Teachers, students, and guardians will have to remain cautious after reopening the schools and colleges. They will have to wear masks. If the infection rises despite all these measures, the government will instantly shut down educational institutions.”

The Education Minister said learning was not remained suspended though delivery of lessons inside the classrooms had remained suspended for a long time. Students were given lessons through television, online and assignments.

“All concerned inside and outside the educational institutions will have to follow the health guidelines strictly. Officials of the education department, teachers, and even politicians will have to supervise whether the health guidelines are properly followed at the educational institutions concerned,” she said.

The Education Minister also requested not to go to school if any student, teacher, or anyone of their families are infected with Covid-19 or shows symptoms.

“If any student, teacher or their family members develop symptoms at home, they must not go to the school,” she asserted.

With Jamalpur Poura Awami League president Masum Reza Rahim in the chair, the conference was inaugurated by Jamalpur District Awami League president Advocate Muhammad Baqui Billah.

Awami League presidium member Matia Chowdhury, central AL leader Mirza Azam MP, Asim Kumar Ukil, State Minister for Information Md Murad Hasan, State Minister for Religion Faridul Huq Khan, Abul Kalam Azad MP, Mozaffar Hossain MP, Jamalpur Ditsrict Council Chairman Faruque Ahmed Chowdhury and Poura Mayor Sanwar Hossain Sanu addressed the conference.

The decision to reopen all the primary, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions from Sunday was finalised at an inter-ministerial meeting of the Cabinet Division on September 5 last.

After the reopening, the SSC and HSC examinees of 2020-2021, and the students of Class V will attend classes regularly while the students of Classes 1-4 and 6-9 will attend classes once a week.

Earlier, on August 26, the government extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary educational institutions till September 11.

The government shut the educational institutions on March 17, 2020 after the country reported its first Covid-19 case on March 8. Later, the closure was extended several times.ৃ