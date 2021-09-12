Bangladesh is in comfortable position in S Asia: DGHS

Bangladesh is in a more comfortable position than any other country in Southeast Asia amid Coronavirus pandemic, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) spokesperson Professor Dr Nazmul Islam on Sunday.

“The coronavirus was as deadly in Southeast Asia as in the rest of the world. As it turns out, the situation in Indonesia in the region is a little more at risk than in any other country. Then there is the position of India. In these two countries, the number of deaths in the last one week is very low, although every life is very precious. At the same time, we are in a more comfortable position than any other country in Southeast Asia,” Dr Najmul said during regular online bulletin of DGHS.

He further said 16,517 new Coronavirus patients have been identified in the last one week, which is 5,921 less than the previous week. That is 26 per cent less.

“In the last one week, the number of deaths due to corona has decreased by 180 compared to the previous week, which is 32 per cent less. This is extremely comforting.”

The DGHS spokesperson said the infection rate has been below 10 per cent in the last seven days, and dropped to seven per cent on Saturday.