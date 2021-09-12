Bangladesh, Nepal play out goalless 2nd match

Bangladesh women’s team played out a goalless draw with Nepal in the last match of the two-match FIFA Tier-1 Women’s International friendly series at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Both Bangladesh and Nepal played the matches as a part of their preparations for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers in Uzbekistan and made good practices through the matches.

Touring Bangladesh conceded a 2-1 defeat against Himalayan nation Nepal in the first leg at the same venue in Kathmandu last Thursday.

Sabita Rana and Preeti Rai scored for Nepal in a span of nine minutes in the first half (14th and 23rd minutes) while substitute Tohura Khatun netted the lone goal for Bangladesh in the 2nd half (83rd minute).

Bangladesh national women’s team returned to international football with the matches after more than two and half years since playing the semifinal of the SAFF Championship against India in March 2019.

In today’s match, Bangladesh played comparatively better football than they did previous one although giving some wrong passes.

Bangladesh winger Krishna Rani Sarkar made some good attacks down the right flank and narrowly missed scoring in the 30th minute when her attempt from a difficult angle crashed against the bar and out. .

Bimala Chaudhury of Nepal also managed a good chance in the 37th minute but she too failed to finish from close range.

Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma displayed her brilliance under the bar foiling a series of opponent attempts.

Maria Manda of Bangladesh and Hira Kumari of Nepal were cautioned with yellow cards in the match.

Not home yet

Bangladesh team will next fly directly to Uzbekistan on Tuesday (Sept 14) to participate in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India ‘2022 Qualifiers. The competition will take place from September 19-24.

Bangladesh women booters have been placed in Group G of the competition, alongside Jordan and Iran. In both countries, women’s football enjoys stronger foundations than in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh first game against Jordan, Sept 19, in Tashkent.

Second game against Iran, Sept. 22, again in Tashkent.

Only the group champions will qualify for the next round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India next year.