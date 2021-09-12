Bangladesh reports 51 Covid deaths, 1,871 new cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh has registered 51 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 26,931.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,530,413 as 1,871 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Sunday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 19 fatalities and 1,258 infections. Chattogram tallied 14 deaths and 244 cases.

Nationwide, another 3,586 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,478,821.

As many as 25,074 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.46 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.76 percent.

Globally, over 224.32 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and nearly 4.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019, reports bdnews24.com.