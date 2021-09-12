Court accepts chargesheet against cartoonist Kishore, 6 others

A tribunal in Dhaka on Sunday accepted chargesheet against cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and six others in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for anti-government posts on social media Facebook.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain accepted the charges.

The six other accused are: Hungary-based entrepreneur Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Sami, Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil who runs Netra News; Minhaj Mannan Emon, managing director of BLE Securities and shareholder-director of Dhaka Stock Exchange; Didarul Islam, a member of politico-civic organisation called Rashtrachinta; Ashiq Imran; and Swapan Wahid.

Of them, Kishore, Minhaj and Didarul were earlier arrested and they are now on bail.

The tribunal issued arrest warrants against Sami, Tasneem, Ashiq and Swapan as they were shown “fugitives” in the charge sheet.

US-based journalist Shahed Alam, Germany-based blogger Asif Mohiuddin and Philip Schuhmacher were relieved from the charges.

RAB filed the case against 11 persons on May 5, 2020, on the charges of spreading anti-state falsehood to tarnish the image of Bangladesh and create confusion from a Facebook page.